Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $128.48

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.48, but opened at $122.62. Camtek shares last traded at $120.26, with a volume of 109,927 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAMT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Camtek Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $55,026,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,105,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth $13,964,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $10,704,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Camtek by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 261,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

