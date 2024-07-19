Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $7.36

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.05. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 462,750 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CGC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 185.77% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,545 shares of company stock valued at $67,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 73.6% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

