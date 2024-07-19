Capita (LON:CPI) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.45) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Capita Trading Down 1.7 %
About Capita
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
