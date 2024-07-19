Capita (LON:CPI) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.45) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

LON:CPI opened at GBX 20.30 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £343.07 million, a P/E ratio of -206.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.07. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 29.32 ($0.38).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

