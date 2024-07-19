Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.680-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Capital Southwest Stock Performance
Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
