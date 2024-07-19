CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.24.

NYSE CX opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. CEMEX has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,024,000 after acquiring an additional 152,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,007 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,262,000 after buying an additional 1,471,407 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,577,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after buying an additional 94,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 6,660,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 614,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

