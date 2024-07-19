Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.07. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 22,396.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,429,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 29,319 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,496,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,013,000 after buying an additional 82,840 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

