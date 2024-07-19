Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 11,622,928 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,915% from the average daily volume of 576,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.64, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.98.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

