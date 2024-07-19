ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,878,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,974,311 shares.The stock last traded at $34.74 and had previously closed at $34.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 798,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 891,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 190,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 365,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 251,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 239,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

