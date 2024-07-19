Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

LNG stock opened at $182.03 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $184.62. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

