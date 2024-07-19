Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Cirrus Logic worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $138.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.59. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $142.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

