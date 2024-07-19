Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

