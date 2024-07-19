Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.