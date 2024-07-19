Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 62.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLL opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $144.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,796. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

