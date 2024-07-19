Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

CTBI stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $882.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTBI

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.