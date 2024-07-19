Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,488,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 7,152,404 shares.The stock last traded at $12.20 and had previously closed at $11.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORZ. B. Riley upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Core Scientific Trading Down 9.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $84,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

