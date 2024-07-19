Covenant (COVN) Price Reaches $0.0799 on Exchanges

Covenant (COVN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and $116,455.69 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

