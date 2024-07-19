Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.51

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $179.88 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001280 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

