D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35, RTT News reports. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock opened at $173.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.17. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $177.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

