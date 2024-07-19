Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $13,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,378,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,448,000 after purchasing an additional 83,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,028,000 after buying an additional 851,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $94,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,661,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $88,885,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

