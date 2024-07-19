Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 679,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Diana Shipping Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.38 million for the quarter. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.37%.

Diana Shipping Profile

(Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.