Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Lessened by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,119 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dollar General by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Dollar General by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,629,000 after acquiring an additional 133,591 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,150,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus lowered their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $121.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.58. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

