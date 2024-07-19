DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 186.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of DoubleVerify worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,493,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,064 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,956 shares of company stock worth $226,526 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

