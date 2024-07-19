Dustin Henderson Sells 5,906 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LILAK stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,712,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 101,576 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 291,155 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

