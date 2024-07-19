Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,620 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 110,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 71,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFR opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

