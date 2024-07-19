Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter.

