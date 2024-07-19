Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.28

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 141532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 533,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 200,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.