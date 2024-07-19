Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Shares Gap Down to $553.14

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $553.14, but opened at $526.00. Elevance Health shares last traded at $512.05, with a volume of 513,445 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.50.

Elevance Health Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.55. The company has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

