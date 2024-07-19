ELIS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65,707.35 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $65,707.35 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009517 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,081.54 or 1.00073853 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000949 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00071137 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03798604 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $68,019.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

