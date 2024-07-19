Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.74

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 748769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $300.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emergent BioSolutions

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth $235,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $428,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

