Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.10% of Varex Imaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,481,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 338,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 168,644 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of VREX opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

