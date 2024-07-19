Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Endeavor Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

EDR stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,124.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,414 shares of company stock worth $1,290,955 over the last ninety days. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

