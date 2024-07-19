Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.750-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.220-7.470 EPS.

NYSE EFX opened at $264.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.75. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.06.

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

