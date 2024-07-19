Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be bought for approximately $25.77 or 0.00040248 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Name Service has a market capitalization of $846.25 million and $111.79 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Get Ethereum Name Service alerts:

Ethereum Name Service Profile

ENS is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,835,570 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a decentralised naming system built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to map human-readable names to machine-readable identifiers. It simplifies the user experience by replacing complex Ethereum addresses with easy-to-remember names, supporting address mapping, content hashes, metadata storage, and cross-platform usability. ENS was created by Nick Johnson and Alex Van de Sande under the Ethereum Foundation and launched in May 2017.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Name Service should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Name Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Name Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Name Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.