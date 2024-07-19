Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Holdings Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $400.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.36 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.82.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.