Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.70% from the company’s current price.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.7 %

EXAS stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,131,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 74.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,168 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 508,764 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 175.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,010 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.