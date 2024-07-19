F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.53

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 45072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,346,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,806,000 after buying an additional 156,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,193,000 after purchasing an additional 136,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,071,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $49,533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,060 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

