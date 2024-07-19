First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. First Community had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $25.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

FCCO opened at $19.96 on Friday. First Community has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

