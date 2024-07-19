First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. First Community had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $25.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.
FCCO opened at $19.96 on Friday. First Community has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.16%.
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
