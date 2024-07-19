First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $16.50. First Horizon shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 2,900,438 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

