First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.
First Merchants Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FRMEP opened at $25.21 on Friday. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25.
About First Merchants
