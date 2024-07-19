First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRMEP opened at $25.21 on Friday. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25.

About First Merchants

(Get Free Report)

See Also

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.