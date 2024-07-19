First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 174.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,891 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.21% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTHI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,824,000 after buying an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 444,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 172,047 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,461,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after buying an additional 168,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $733.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

