First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.91

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2024

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.91 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 5774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 58,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.