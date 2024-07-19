First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.91

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.91 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 5774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 58,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

