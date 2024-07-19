First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.91

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.91 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 5774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
