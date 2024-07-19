First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 330.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,875 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTQI. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000.

FTQI opened at $20.44 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $385.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

