First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,430,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,628,000 after acquiring an additional 853,848 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,197,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,307,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,158,000 after acquiring an additional 727,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,775,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,823,000 after acquiring an additional 688,037 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

