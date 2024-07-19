Five Below’s (FIVE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.

Get Five Below alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $223.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.07. Five Below has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Five Below by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,151,000 after buying an additional 72,020 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 42.2% during the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 134.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Five Below by 26.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 260,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 53,752 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.