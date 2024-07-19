Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $75.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Get Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Down 1.7 %

Fortinet stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 61,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 31,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.