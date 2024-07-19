FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Position Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.44% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:DNOV opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.