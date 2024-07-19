G999 Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $4.08 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00041857 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000114 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

