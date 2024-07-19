GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $441,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 590,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

GGN stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.