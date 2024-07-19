Genus (LON:GNS) Shares Down 8.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.6% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,150. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genus traded as low as GBX 1,736 ($22.51) and last traded at GBX 1,740 ($22.57). 418,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 101,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,904 ($24.69).

Genus Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,776.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,879.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3,477.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

