Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 296.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 41,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

GVA opened at $64.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $672.28 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $45,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $454,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

